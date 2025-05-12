4 Non-Negotiable Staples A Nutritionist Feeds Her Child Every Day

Food is a vital part of our lives, it fuels us, sustains us, and supports both body and mind. It keeps our energy up, strengthens our immunity, and plays a key role in our overall well-being.

For children, especially, a diet rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and proteins is crucial, not just for their growth today, but for their long-term health and development.

Have you ever wondered, if nutritionists give so much expert advice on healthy eating, what do they actually feed their own children?

Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shares four insightful, non-negotiable staples she includes in her child’s diet, essentials she believes every parent should consider for a “healthy, energetic, and thriving” childhood.

Four non-negotiable staples for a child

Image: Pexels

Good fats

For brain development and overall growth, Lalwani makes sure to include healthy fats in her child’s diet. She recommends nutrient-rich options like nut butters, ghee and avocados.

Zinc and iron

According to Lalwani, even minor deficiencies in zinc and iron can impact focus, immunity, and growth. She suggests whipping up delicious meals that often include lentils, soaked raisins, and pumpkin.

Gut health

Regardless of age, a healthy gut supports better focus, mood, and digestion. Curd, banana, garlic, and oats are must-haves in your little one’s daily diet.

Build early habits