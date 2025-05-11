Enjoying Backyard Poultry? Watch Out For This Bacterial Disease Outbreak

Updated May 11th 2025, 13:19 IST
Backyard poultry isn't exactly a new trend, but its popularity has surged in many countries as people seek easy access to fresh eggs and meat.
However, this growing tradition may pose health risks due to the bacteria and diseases associated with raising poultry at home.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns, “Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean.”
A recent CDC report confirms that a Salmonella outbreak in the U.S. has been linked to backyard poultry.
Embrace your hobby, but staying protected is key. “You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry, or anything in their environment, and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs,” states the CDC.
