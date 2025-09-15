40-Year-Old Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest 10 Minutes After Asking For Sick Leave Citing Back Pain, Boss Pens Heartbreaking Note

An employer's post on the fragility and unpredictability of life has resonated with social media users. In a heartbreaking post, KV Iyyer, shared a chilling incident where his teammate breathed his last minutes after requesting the day off. In a detailed post, Iyyer mentioned that the man, Shankar, was 40 years old and suffered a cardiac arrest.

In the X (formerly Twitter) post, Shankar's boss shared that he received a text message from him at 08:37 am requesting the day off ‘due to heavy backpain’. While he approved the leave and continued the day normally, a phone call a few minutes after shook him. The caller informed him of Shankar's passing at 08:47 am. The boss recollected rushing to his residence, only to see his mortal remains. In his post, Iyyer mentioned, “He was in my team for the last 6 years. Just 40 years of age, healthy & fit. Married with a child. No Smoking and never tasted Alcohol.”

He concluded the post with a hard-hitting message that has served as a wake-up call to all. He wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. Be kind to people around you & live life happily till it lasts, for you never know what's in store the next minute.”



