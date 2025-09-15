Republic World
  40-Year-Old Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest 10 Minutes After Asking For Sick Leave Citing Back Pain, Boss Pens Heartbreaking Note

Updated 15 September 2025 at 10:59 IST

40-Year-Old Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest 10 Minutes After Asking For Sick Leave Citing Back Pain, Boss Pens Heartbreaking Note

A 40-year-old man, Shankar, succumbed to cardiac arrest 10 minutes after requesting the day off from his manager, citing heavy pain in his back. The deceased was married, with a young child.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
10 Subtle Cardiac Arrest Signs You Should Know About
40-year-old man dies of cardiac arrest | Image: Shutterstock

An employer's post on the fragility and unpredictability of life has resonated with social media users. In a heartbreaking post, KV Iyyer, shared a chilling incident where his teammate breathed his last minutes after requesting the day off. In a detailed post, Iyyer mentioned that the man, Shankar, was 40 years old and suffered a cardiac arrest.

In the X (formerly Twitter) post, Shankar's boss shared that he received a text message from him at 08:37 am requesting the day off ‘due to heavy backpain’. While he approved the leave and continued the day normally, a phone call a few minutes after shook him. The caller informed him of Shankar's passing at 08:47 am. The boss recollected rushing to his residence, only to see his mortal remains. In his post, Iyyer mentioned, “He was in my team for the last 6 years. Just 40 years of age, healthy & fit. Married with a child. No Smoking and never tasted Alcohol.”  

He concluded the post with a hard-hitting message that has served as a wake-up call to all. He wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. Be kind to people around you & live life happily till it lasts, for you never know what's in store the next minute.” 

Also Read: Heart Attacks Could Be "Infectious," Caused by Hidden Bacteria

The incident has once again sparked conversation around the hidden health risks and silent killers that arise from neglecting overall well-being. Social media users stressed that back pain, headache, fever, cough, gastric and digestive difficulties, while appear harmless, can be a sign from the body of underlying, serious problems. It is advised to take regular health check-ups and consult medical practitioners for prolonged issues, even when minor. 
 

Also Read: What Causes A Stroke? Know Symptoms And Lifestyle Changes To Prevent

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 15 September 2025 at 10:59 IST

