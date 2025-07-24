5 Ways To Restore Your Gut Health After Taking Antibiotics

Antibodies are crucial for the human body because they are a key component of the adaptive immune system, providing a targeted defence against harmful bacteria that cause infections and disease.

According to the experts, most people have to take antibiotics at some point in their lives. Your gut microbiome (like bacteria, fungi, and viruses) can recover on its own after taking antibiotics. The speed and ease of recovery depend on factors like diet and lifestyle.

Representation of photo from Freepik

Here are some things, according to the experts, that you can do to keep your gut healthy before, during, or after taking antibiotics:

1) Eat probiotic food

Probiotic food can help prevent dysbiosis (an imbalanced composition of the microbial community in the body) by providing more of the good bacteria your gut needs. Probiotic foods include kefir, kombucha, cultured buttermilk, miso, and tempeh.

2) Focus on fibre

Fibre is a type of carbohydrate found in plant foods such as fruits and vegetables. Fibre helps to keep your gut healthy, balance blood sugar, and lower cholesterol. Examples of high-fibre foods include beans, legumes, whole grains (i.e., whole wheat, oats, and quinoa), nuts, and seeds.

3) Limit highly processed foods

Highly processed foods contain food additives such as preservatives and artificial ingredients. When you’re taking antibiotics, these foods can harm your gut and cause major damage.

4) Regular exercise

Exercise can improve your gut bacteria. For example, if you have harmful bacteria in your gut, physical activity can help introduce more beneficial bacteria. Regular exercise may also minimise the negative impact that antibiotics can have on gut health.

5) Get enough sleep