Abhishek Bachchan's Nutritionist Shares 19 Foods To Restore Your Skin's Glow, Number 16 Could Transform Your Health

Having clear, glowing skin not only boosts our confidence but also serves as the first line of defense against bacteria, diseases, and other harmful elements.

While some are naturally blessed with great skin, many of us go through phases of skin issues that can be frustrating and difficult to manage.

If you're someone looking for tips and tricks to achieve clear, glowing skin, it’s important to remember that it all starts with what you put into your body.

Strongly backing the concept, celebrity nutritionist, Ryan Fernando, writes in his recent Instagram caption, "Glow from within too, not just from a bottle. Did you know that the food you eat holds the secret to clearer, healthier skin? From hydrating fruits to omega-3 boosters, swipe through and discover foods that work with your body for that natural radiance. But remember, it’s not just what you eat, it’s also how much you eat! Need a diet plan personalised for your skin goals? DM me to get started now!"

19 foods for skin health

The Instagram post includes 19 amazing foods that can make noticeable difference to your skin health over time, but what blew our mind is the health benefits of number 16 you must add to your diet daily.

Here are the 19 amazing foods shared by Abhishek Bachchan 's nutritionist for clearer, glowing skin:

Muskmelon: Refreshes and cools skin Watermelon: Fight dryness and are rich in water Cucumber: Calms puffiness and lightens skins Coconut water: Balances skin electrolyte Orange: Brightens dull skin Lemon: Detoxifies and clears pores Pineapple: Softens rough skin Kiwi: Repairs skin damage Carrots: Gives warm skin ton Sweet potatoes: prevents early wrinkles Pumpkin: Repairs sun damage Mango: Revives tired looking skin Spinach: Reduces skin inflammation Lintels: Control oil production Avocado: Deeply moisturizes skin Almond: Improves skin texture Salmon: Reduces skin redness Walnuts: Prevents flaky skin Flaxseeds: Strengthen skin barrier

Why are almonds good for over all health?

Almonds are an edible seeds that are rich in fiber, healthy fats, protein, and other essential vitamins. This superfood is known for balancing blood sugar level, reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol, and even helps to manage weight.