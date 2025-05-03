sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 3rd 2025, 11:38 IST

World Asthma Day 2025: Date, Theme, Significance, And Key Factors Contributing To Asthma And Airway Hyperreactivity

According to WHO, asthma tragically led to around 455,000 deaths globally in the year 2019. Read on to understand why World Asthma Day is crucial for awareness.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
World Asthma Day 2025.
World Asthma Day 2025. | Image: Pexels

World Asthma Day 2025: Breathing is key to life, yet in 2019, approximately 262 million people were affected by a respiratory condition commonly known as asthma.

Tragically, it led to around 455,000 deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Asthma, one of the most prevalent chronic diseases among children, is a noncommunicable condition (NCD) that can affect anyone regardless of age.

World Asthma Day 2025: Date & Theme

To raise awareness and address the rising global impact of asthma, World Asthma Day is observed annually on the first Tuesday of May.

In 2025, World Asthma Day falls on May 6, and according to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), it will be observed under the theme, ‘Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for ALL.’

World Asthma Day 2025. Image: Pexels

Significance of World Asthma Day

Observing World Asthma Day is crucial due to the growing number of asthma cases worldwide. It serves not only to highlight the seriousness of the condition but also to support individuals living with respiratory issues in leading healthier, more manageable lives.

On this day, NGOs, medical associations, hospitals, and other organizations come together to educate the public and raise awareness about this chronic disease.

Given that many individuals with asthma still lack easy access to inhalers, the theme for World Asthma Day 2025, “Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for ALL”, is especially relevant and timely, reflecting a critical global health need.

Key Factors Contributing To Asthma And Airway Hyperreactivity

Asthma is not only one of the most common chronic diseases in children but also increasingly affects postmenopausal women, particularly those undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Several factors can trigger asthma and airway hyperreactivity. And according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it is important to be mindful of certain triggers to better manage the condition such as:

  • Exposure to environmental allergens such as house dust mites, animal allergens (especially from cats and dogs), cockroach allergens, and fungi
  • Physical activity or exercise
  • Conditions such as hyperventilation, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and chronic sinusitis
  • Hypersensitivity to aspirin or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), as well as sulfite sensitivity
  • Use of β-adrenergic receptor blockers, including ophthalmic preparations
  • Exposure to irritants such as household sprays and paint fumes
  • Contact with various high- and low-molecular-weight compounds found in insects, plants, latex, gums, diisocyanates, anhydrides, wood dust, and solder fluxes, which are associated with occupational asthma
  • Emotional factors or stress

Published May 3rd 2025, 11:16 IST