New COVID-19 Wave Sweeps Across Asia, Hitting Hong Kong And Singapore Hard: What You Should Know

After battling the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, for over three years from 2020 to 2023, health officials in Hong Kong and Singapore issued a warning about a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming days, which could potentially trigger another pandemic.

As per reports, this is another new wave slowly taking the entire Asia in its grip.

Albert Au, the head of the Communicable Disease Branch at Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection, told local media news that the Covid-19 surge in the city is currently "quite high."

He further added that cases and death count have reached the peak level in Hong Kong, and 31 severe cases were recorded up to May 3.

As for the Lion City, the health ministry of Singapore first updated on COVID-19 cases in May. By the week ending of May 3, the cases in Singapore increased by 28% to around 14,200 from the previous week.