India’s Healthcare Institutions Shine In Global Rankings: AIIMS Delhi, Tata Memorial Centre Among World’s Top Hospitals 2026

New Delhi: The 2026 Brand Finance Global Top 250 Hospitals report has recognised India's premier medical institutions as major players on the world stage.

Leading the charge, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, have both secured prestigious spots in the top 100, signalling the country’s rising influence in the global "intangible healthcare economy".

The report, released on February 5, 2026, at the London Stock Exchange, ranks AIIMS Delhi 6th globally in terms of brand strength.

This ranking makes it the undisputed leader in South Asia, surpassing several long-standing Academic Medical Centres (AMCs) from Europe and North America.

A Screengrab from the List of Top Hospital Brands Globally.

India’s Leading Brands

The recognition of these institutions highlights a dual victory for India’s public healthcare sector, showcasing excellence in both general multispecialty care and highly specialised oncology.

1. AIIMS, New Delhi (Rank 6)

With a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 79.9/100, AIIMS was lauded for its massive research output and its role as a primary training ground for world-class clinicians.

The report noted that AIIMS enjoys near-universal awareness among healthcare professionals globally, particularly for its ability to manage high patient volumes with clinical precision.

2. Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai (Rank 13)

Featured prominently in the specialised rankings, TMC Mumbai was recognised as a global powerhouse in oncology.

As the "Harvard of Indian Oncology", TMC’s inclusion in the top 100 reflects its pioneering work in cancer research, affordable treatment protocols, and its leadership in the Department of Atomic Energy-backed medical initiatives.

Private Sector Growth

While public institutions led the way, the private sector also showed strong momentum.

1. Medanta, Gurugram

The Medicity (Gurugram) maintained its position within the global top 100, recognised as one of the best private hospital brands for robotic surgery and organ transplants.

The synergy between India's top-tier government hospitals and its high-tech private centres is a key driver behind the nation's 11% CAGR in healthcare market growth.

Global Context

Globally, Johns Hopkins Medicine and Oxford University Hospitals retained the top two spots. However, the 2026 report emphasises that the gap between Western and Asian brands is closing.