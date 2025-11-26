Alaya F Reveals Health Struggles Behind Her Oh-So-Perfect Body, Says 'I Have SIBO'

Alaya F, who made her acting debut in the 2020 dramedy Jawaani Jaaneman, is a Gen-Z fitness icon. Her difficult moves in the gym are not only hard to replicate but are also inspiring. Recently, Alaya revealed how she has been struggling to maintain her oh-so-perfect body. She also shared that she is suffering from an acute case of SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth), which makes her body appear bloated, among other symptoms.

Sharing images of her bloated stomach, Alaya said, "Instead of showing you guys progress photos, I actually have a personal story to tell you. You guys are probably used to seeing my stomach look like this. But for most part of my 75 hard, my stomach has looked bloated. For almost three months I had a mystery illness that we just couldn't seem to diagnose. It turned to be a severe case of something called SIBO, which causes constant bloating, fatigue, inflammation, nutrient malabsorption, slow muscle recovery, low strength and brain fog."

She added, "Basically it's the worst thing that can happen to you while you are one a 75 hard and I have been on antibiotics for over 50 days now. It is safe to say that this 75 hard was completely different from the last time I did it. Last time my workouts were about pushing myself to the limits, this time it was more about showing up and getting the bare minimum done. Last time, I saw my body sculpt and transform. This time, I wasn't seeing any progress. I was only seeing symptoms. Last time, I kept adding more habits, more structure, more intensity but this time it was actually completing what I was required to do and letting that be enough. I realised that it is super easy to look proud when everything looks great but it's truly life changing when nothing looks great. True discipline is never about intensity, its always about consistency."