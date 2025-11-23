Gal Gadot Recalls Suffering 'Massive Brain Clot' While Eight Months Pregnant With Her Daughter

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot suffered a "massive brain clot" when she was eight months pregnant with daughter Ori. The actor recently opened up about the particular health scare that she underwent last year.

"Last year, my life took an unexpected turn. I was eight months pregnant, juggling family, work and everything in-between when I started to feel the kind of headache that makes the world stop for three weeks," she shared, as quoted by Variety.

Stating that her mother convinced her to get an MRI in February 2024, Gadot added, "Before we even got back home, my phone rang, and my doctor said, 'You need to come to the hospital right now. It's serious. You have a massive brain clot.' From that moment, I just could not understand anything. English was out the window. My husband was speaking to different doctors, and all I could think was, am I going to die? Is this how it feels before you die? Are they going to be able to save me?... Is the baby going to be okay?'"