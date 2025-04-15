Always Stressed? 6 signs That Indicate Your Body Has High Cortisol Levels

Updated April 15th 2025, 18:31 IST
Hypercortisolism is also known as high cortisol; it occurs when your body produces too much cortisol, which is a hormone released because of stress.
According to Healthline, “Everyone has high cortisol from time to time, and levels vary throughout the day. It’s part of your body’s natural response to threats of harm or danger.”
According to WebMD, individuals with high cortisol levels may experience the following six symptoms:
It's time to ask yourself if you have high cortisol levels. Are you experiencing any of the above symptoms? If so, it's essential to get tested and consult a doctor, as studies suggest there is a high risk of underlying health issues.
The first step to determine if you have high cortisol levels is to take a urine or blood test, followed by treatments such as:
High cortisol levels are often linked to Cushing's syndrome, a condition caused by prolonged exposure to elevated levels of the hormone cortisol.
Individuals taking high levels of corticosteroid medications, experiencing chronic stress, etc., are at high risk of releasing cortisol hormone as compared to others without Cushing's syndrome, according to the US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic.
Published April 15th 2025, 18:11 IST