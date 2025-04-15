Always Stressed? 6 signs That Indicate Your Body Has High Cortisol Levels

Hypercortisolism is also known as high cortisol; it occurs when your body produces too much cortisol, which is a hormone released because of stress.

According to Healthline, “Everyone has high cortisol from time to time, and levels vary throughout the day. It’s part of your body’s natural response to threats of harm or danger.”

Six major symptoms of high cortisol levels

Blood test. Image: Pexels

According to WebMD, individuals with high cortisol levels may experience the following six symptoms:

Weight gain High blood pressure or high blood sugar Skin changes Muscle weakness Weak bones Feeling anxious

It's time to ask yourself if you have high cortisol levels. Are you experiencing any of the above symptoms? If so, it's essential to get tested and consult a doctor, as studies suggest there is a high risk of underlying health issues.

How to correct your high cortisol levels?

The first step to determine if you have high cortisol levels is to take a urine or blood test, followed by treatments such as:

Lifestyle changes

Medication

Surgery

Radiation therapy

High cortisol levels are often linked to Cushing's syndrome, a condition caused by prolonged exposure to elevated levels of the hormone cortisol.

Who is at risk of high levels of cortisol?