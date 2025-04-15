Want To Increase Your Child’s Height? Alia Bhatt’s Nutritionist Recommends These 3 Easy Steps

Being a parent can be a handful, and one major concern for many mums and dads is ensuring their children grow up tall and healthy.

According to a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), “Some parents believe that short stature will lead to low self-esteem, poor school performance, or difficulties with peer relationships.”

If you're one of those concerned parents, you’ll want to keep reading to find out what Alia Bhatt's nutritionist, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, recommends for boosting your child's height in just three simple steps.

In a post shared on October 22, 2024, by Dr. Bhargava, he reveals ways that can boost your child's height. “Height is greatly governed by genes, but doing everything correctly gives you a great advantage," He writes.

Maximum growth happens around puberty

In a now-viral video that has garnered 2.4 million views, Dr. Bhargava states, “Girls between the ages of 10 to 14 and boys between 12 to 16 are in their growth phase. If you provide proper diet, exercise, and sleep during this period, your child could grow tall, maybe even like Khali - Dalip Singh, Indian professional wrestler - someday.”

He continues, “I’m not saying growth stops after this age, but the maximum growth happens around puberty. That’s why focusing on these three essentials is key.”

Three pillars

Here are the three pillars he emphasizes: