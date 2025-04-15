sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • Want To Increase Your Child’s Height? Alia Bhatt’s Nutritionist Recommends These 3 Easy Steps

Updated April 15th 2025, 15:19 IST

Want To Increase Your Child’s Height? Alia Bhatt’s Nutritionist Recommends These 3 Easy Steps

"Some parents believe that short stature will lead to low self-esteem, poor school performance, or difficulties with peer relationships," states NIH.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
3 easy steps to increase your child's height.
3 easy steps to increase your child's height. | Image: Pexels/Instagram

Being a parent can be a handful, and one major concern for many mums and dads is ensuring their children grow up tall and healthy.

According to a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), “Some parents believe that short stature will lead to low self-esteem, poor school performance, or difficulties with peer relationships.”

Also read: Japan Ambassador Tries Bihar's Authentic Litti Chokha, Locals Suggest To Try This Instead

If you're one of those concerned parents, you’ll want to keep reading to find out what Alia Bhatt's nutritionist, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, recommends for boosting your child's height in just three simple steps.

In a post shared on October 22, 2024, by Dr. Bhargava, he reveals ways that can boost your child's height. “Height is greatly governed by genes, but doing everything correctly gives you a great advantage," He writes.

Maximum growth happens around puberty

In a now-viral video that has garnered 2.4 million views, Dr. Bhargava states, “Girls between the ages of 10 to 14 and boys between 12 to 16 are in their growth phase. If you provide proper diet, exercise, and sleep during this period, your child could grow tall, maybe even like Khali - Dalip Singh, Indian professional wrestler - someday.”

He continues, “I’m not saying growth stops after this age, but the maximum growth happens around puberty. That’s why focusing on these three essentials is key.”

Three pillars 

Here are the three pillars he emphasizes:

  1. Nutrition: Provide a diet rich in protein, about 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight daily. Foods like paneer, chicken, eggs, and dal are great sources. Also, ensure your child’s vitamin D and calcium levels are adequate for healthy bone development.
  2. Exercise: Make sure your child gets at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily. Dr. Bhargava suggests strength-based activities like gymnastics and yoga to support muscle and bone growth.
  3. Sleep: “Sleep is the biggest contributor to growth,” he says. Children should get 8 to 10 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to support their physical development.

Published April 15th 2025, 14:53 IST

Alia Bhatt