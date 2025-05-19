Are Prostate Problems Always a Sign of Prostate Cancer? Know Risk Factors, Early Signs

Following the news that former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, many people are curious to know about the early signs, symptoms and associated risks.

What Is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the prostate—a small, walnut-shaped gland in the male reproductive system. It is a common health issue affecting millions of men worldwide. The disease is often influenced by hormonal factors, with androgens playing a crucial role in its development and progression. Hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, like Biden's, can be treated with hormone therapy, which aims to reduce the levels of male hormones, such as testosterone, that fuel the growth of cancer cells.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the U.S., after skin cancer. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 13 out of every 100 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

Common symptoms of prostate cancer include:

Frequent need to urinate

Difficulty urinating

Pain during urination

Urinary incontinence

Pain in the pelvic region or lower back

Blood in the urine

Which Age Group Is Most Affected?

Prostate cancer is more common in men over the age of 50. In the U.S., the average age at diagnosis is 66.

Early Detection and Associated Risks

If detected early, prostate cancer is highly treatable. About 99% of men diagnosed with localized prostate cancer—meaning it hasn’t spread outside the prostate—can be cured using common treatments such as radiation therapy and surgery.

However, once the cancer spreads beyond the prostate, treatment becomes more complex, and the chances of survival decrease.

How to Reduce the Risk of Prostate Cancer

One can lower the risk of developing prostate cancer by:

Eating a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats

Getting regular prostate screenings

Exercising regularly