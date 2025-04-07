Heart Attack Symptoms Women Should NOT Ignore

New Delhi: In the recent past, there has been an alarming rise in the number of cases of heart attack and unfortunately, heart attack symptoms in women can often differ from those experienced by men, making them more difficult to recognize.

While chest pain is a common symptom, women may experience other signs that are more subtle or less recognizable, such as nausea, dizziness and shortness of breath. It is crucial for women to notice these signs and prevent a likely heart attack.

Warning Heart Attack Symptoms Women Must NOT Ignore

Discomfort in the Chest

This is the most common symptom of a heart attack. It may feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain in the center of your chest. This discomfort might last for several minutes, or it can come and go. It’s important to note that the feeling might not be severe, and it could easily be mistaken for something less serious.

Pain in One Of These Areas

Pain or discomfort during a heart attack can radiate to various areas of the body. In the arms, it might be felt as a dull ache or sharp pain in one or both arms. Some women may experience pressure or pain in the upper back, which can feel like a muscle strain but could indicate a heart attack. The neck may also feel tight or painful, often radiating from the chest, and can be mistaken for tension or a stiff neck. Jaw pain, typically in the lower jaw or along the side of the face, can be a subtle sign of a heart attack. Additionally, stomach discomfort, such as indigestion or bloating, may be mistaken for digestive issues but can also be a warning sign, particularly in women.

Shortness of Breath

You may feel out of breath even without experiencing chest discomfort. This could be due to a reduction in oxygen supply as the heart struggles to pump blood efficiently.

Excessive Sweating

Sweating excessively without physical exertion or feeling clammy can be a sign of a heart attack.

Lightheadedness

Feeling dizzy or faint can result from the heart’s inability to pump blood effectively, leading to a drop in blood pressure and reduced blood flow to the brain.

Nausea