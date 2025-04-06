Frappuccinos to Energy Drinks: 4 Worst Drinks Could Be Harming Your Heart | Details Inside

New York: Social media has made health advice more accessible than ever, thanks to doctors who generously share their expertise online. One such expert is Dr. Evan Levine, a seasoned cardiologist from Scarsdale with over 30 years of experience. Through his TikTok channel, he offers free, no-nonsense advice—often laced with humor—on how to take better care of your heart.

In a recent video, Dr. Levine reveals the four worst drinks for your heart health—and surprisingly, your beloved cup of coffee makes the list!

Frappuccinos: A Sweet Threat

Frappuccinos topped the list for Dr Levine. Once his own favorite drink, he now called them dangerous for heart patients.

“A grande iced frap used to be my favorite,” Dr Levine told The New York Post. “Until I realized I actually got a high off this stuff and then crashed within two hours.”

He explained that a typical frappuccino contains 100mg of caffeine and 51 grams of sugar, or 13 teaspoons, similar to an energy drink.

“It’s potentially dangerous stress on the heart for anyone with heart disease to drink these concoctions of caffeine and sugar and a perfect storm to induce palpitations,” he said.

Alcohol: No Safe Heart Option

While many studies have suggested moderate red wine may help the heart, Dr Levine disagreed.

“There’s nothing heart healthy here and all those studies — most sponsored by the alcohol or wine industry — were likely flawed observational studies, with an association with better outcome but not causation,” he explained.

He warned that alcohol can raise blood pressure, and triglycerides, cause atrial fibrillation, and in high amounts, lead to alcohol cardiomyopathy, a heart condition directly caused by heavy drinking.

“Alcohol intake increases blood pressure, triglycerides, atrial fibrillation and — in higher doses — is a direct toxin to the heart, so much so we have a phrase in cardiology — alcohol cardiomyopathy,” he said.

Soda: A Sugar Bomb

Soda was also slammed by Dr Levine, who pointed out that just one can contain about 10 teaspoons of sugar. “It is toxic,” he said, adding that corn syrup, commonly found in American sodas, raises triglycerides, causes weight gain, and can lead to higher risk of diabetes.

Energy Drinks: The Hidden Danger

Lastly, energy drinks were called “acid for the heart.” “Drinks like Red Bull have about 1.5 times the caffeine as coffee but also contain almost eight teaspoons or more of sugar — or worse, corn syrup,” he warned.