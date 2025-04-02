Are You Ignoring These Major Sleep And Emotional Warning Signs Of Stress?

Updated April 2nd 2025, 18:58 IST
Stress symptoms vary from person to person due to various factors. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stress can trigger physical, emotional, and behavioral responses due to sudden changes of situations in your life or the difficulties and challenges you encounter along the way.
Experiencing stress is a normal part of life, but did you know that chronic stress, caused by prolonged exposure to stressors, can lead to several health problems?
From having difficulties in falling asleep to feeling anger, fear, and frustration, the CDC emphasizes key symptoms of stress that everyone should be aware of to help manage the challenges you may face.
And very similar to how every individual experiences stress, the coping mechanism also differs. Here are 9 key points to help you overcome stress, as highlighted by the CDC.
Published April 2nd 2025, 18:43 IST