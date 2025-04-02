Are You Ignoring These Major Sleep And Emotional Warning Signs Of Stress?

The CDC emphasizes key symptoms of stress that everyone should be aware of to help manage the challenges you may face. | Image: Pexels

Stress symptoms vary from person to person due to various factors. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stress can trigger physical, emotional, and behavioral responses due to sudden changes of situations in your life or the difficulties and challenges you encounter along the way.

Experiencing stress is a normal part of life, but did you know that chronic stress, caused by prolonged exposure to stressors, can lead to several health problems?

From having difficulties in falling asleep to feeling anger, fear, and frustration, the CDC emphasizes key symptoms of stress that everyone should be aware of to help manage the challenges you may face.

Stress can cause the following symptoms

Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, or frustration

Changes in appetite, energy, desires, and interests

Trouble concentrating and making decisions

Nightmares or problems sleeping

Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems, or skin rashes

Worsening of chronic health problems and mental health conditions

Increased use of alcohol, drugs, and other substances

How to cope with stress?

And very similar to how every individual experiences stress, the coping mechanism also differs. Here are 9 key points to help you overcome stress, as highlighted by the CDC.