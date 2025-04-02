sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 2nd 2025, 18:58 IST

Are You Ignoring These Major Sleep And Emotional Warning Signs Of Stress?

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
The CDC emphasizes key symptoms of stress that everyone should be aware of to help manage the challenges you may face.
The CDC emphasizes key symptoms of stress that everyone should be aware of to help manage the challenges you may face. | Image: Pexels

Stress symptoms vary from person to person due to various factors. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stress can trigger physical, emotional, and behavioral responses due to sudden changes of situations in your life or the difficulties and challenges you encounter along the way.

Stress is a normal part of life, but long-term stress can have serious health implications

Experiencing stress is a normal part of life, but did you know that chronic stress, caused by prolonged exposure to stressors, can lead to several health problems?

From having difficulties in falling asleep to feeling anger, fear, and frustration, the CDC emphasizes key symptoms of stress that everyone should be aware of to help manage the challenges you may face.

Stress can cause the following symptoms

  • Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, or frustration
  • Changes in appetite, energy, desires, and interests
  • Trouble concentrating and making decisions
  • Nightmares or problems sleeping
  • Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems, or skin rashes
  • Worsening of chronic health problems and mental health conditions
  • Increased use of alcohol, drugs, and other substances
How to cope with stress?

And very similar to how every individual experiences stress, the coping mechanism also differs. Here are 9 key points to help you overcome stress, as highlighted by the CDC.

  • Take a break from social media
  • Make yourself unwind
  • Practice gratitude daily
  • Talk to your loved ones
  • Sleep for eight hours
  • Reduce alcohol intake 
  • Avoid drugs and smoking
  • Regular check-ups
  • Ensure to stay active

Published April 2nd 2025, 18:43 IST