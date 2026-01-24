Are You Neglecting Oral Health? Daily Tips To Take Care Of Gums And Teeth

Visiting a dentist is recommended if you have oral health issues | Image: Republic

Oral diseases are more common that many might think. According to a survey conducted by the WHO, it was revealed that almost half of the world’s population suffer from oral diseases, with 3 out of every 4 affected people living in low- and middle-income countries. Global cases of oral diseases have increased by 1 billion over the last 30 years—a clear indication that many people do not have access to prevention and treatment of oral diseases.

Oral health has long been neglected despite the availability of cost-effective measures. The most common oral diseases are dental caries (tooth decay), severe gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancers. If you feel that you are neglecting your oral health, knowingly or unknowingly, here are some ways you can take better care.

Teeth and gum issues often go neglected | Image: Freepik

Oral health basics - the daily routine

Brush twice a day for 2 minutes. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and apply fluoride toothpaste. Brush gently in short circular or back-and-forth motions. Brushing your tongue lightly will remove bacteria that cause bad breath.

Clean between your teeth once a day. Use floss, interdental brushes, water flossers or floss picks.

Use an alcohol-free, over-the-counter fluoride rinse as mouthwash after brushing and flossing.

Spit, don't rinse with water after brushing.

Food habits to keep in mind for better oral health

Limit sugary/acidic foods and drinks as they contain cavity-causing bacteria and acid that erodes enamel.

Sip through a straw when drinking acidic beverages and drink water after sweets to rinse.

Avoid frequent snacking. It is advised to give your mouth long breaks between food intake.

Stay hydrated as water helps wash away debris and stimulates saliva, which is your natural defense against oral bacteria.

Additional tips for oral health

Visit a dentist regularly. It is recommended that usually every 6 months for check-ups and cleanings can help you take better care of your oral health.

Wear a mouthguard if you play contact sports or grind/clench at night.

Don't smoke or use tobacco as it causes gum diseases, oral cancer and poor healing.