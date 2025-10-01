As Ozempic Enters Indian Drug Market, Doctor Warns Of 'Misuse' And 'Shortage'

In a move that could be a game changer in the treatment of type 2 diabetes in India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's Ozempic as once-a-week injection that could help over 100 million diabetic patients here. "Semaglutide Injection (Ozempic@) is indicated for the treatment of Adults with Insufficiently Controlled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus as an adjunct to Diet and Exercise," CDSCO approval read.

Ozempic has gained popularity globally because it also helps reduce body weight, improves cardiovascular outcomes and has effects on kidney health in certain populations. For many, it has emerged as a "shortcut" and an "alternative" to quick weight loss. After its launch in the Indian drug and healthcare market, Ozempic will be available only upon a doctor's prescription.

Ozempic is prescribed for type 2 diabetes patients | Image: Freepik

In India, Ozempic will be available in as an oral drug for the treatment of diabetes, and as injectable for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and advanced obesity. However, Ozempic's much awaited launch in India is marred with potential misuse and shortage of drug doses, with the latter directly linked to the former.

Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, warned that Ozempic is not a cheap drug and its use must be regulated by MDs, physicians and endocrinologists so that it reaches people who are in actual need of it and no shortage is created in the market due to misuse, especially for weight loss.

Ozempic is also prescribed to those requiring treatment for advanced obesity | Image: Freepik

He told ANI, "This model can be misused by pharmacists or quacks or others who don't know much about the drug. First of all, I think the approval states that MDs, physicians, and endocrinologists should be the only ones to use it. That's what the original approval was for. And of course, any drug can be misused. So if there's an indication for using it, particularly for those who are overweight, and they have an indication because it costs a potentially expensive drug."