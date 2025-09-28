Eye Strain In Digital Era: Know Causes, Symptoms And Solutions

In this digital world, our eyes are working overtime. From early morning scrolls to late-night binge-watching. Screens have become an unavoidable part of daily life, which is leading to fatigue, stress and vision problems. Research shows that up to 90% of people who use screens for three or more hours daily report symptoms of digital eye strain.

What is eye strain?

Representation of photo | Source : Pinterest

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), eye strain or eye fatigue is defined as a discomfort arising from prolonged visual exertion, particularly from digital screens, reading and driving. Common symptoms of this condition include headaches, blurred vision, dry or watery eyes, sensitivity to light and pain in the neck or shoulders.

What are the causes of eye strain?

Representation of photo | Source : Pinterest

Exposure to blue light: The exposure to blue light, screen glare or dim lighting reduces contrast, which forces the eyes to strain more.

Poor positioning of devices: Keeping the device too far or too close, or at the wrong angle, causes headaches, neck stiffness, and back pain.

Outdated prescriptions: Using glasses or contact lenses that don't match your current prescription makes the eyes work abnormally (they work harder than they should), which increases dryness, irritation and blurred vision.

Increased screen time: Our eyes are not adapted for prolonged focus on screens; increased screen time leads to digital eye strain.

Reduced blinking: Continuously focusing on the screen, people tend to blink less, which can lead to dry eyes.

How to prevent eyestrain?

Representation of photo | Source : Pinterest

Tip 1: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something at least 20 feet away. This helps eye muscles reset and relieves stress.

Tip 2: Keep your screens at arm's length and slightly below eye level. Adjust brightness and reduce glare with lighting.

Tip 3: You can keep your eyes hydrated by using preservative-free lubricating drops, which can help maintain comfort during long hours on digital devices.

Tip 4: Wear proper eyewear. Consult a doctor to determine if you need special eyewear to reduce eyestrain. You may need specialised lenses.