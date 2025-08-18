Barbara Palvin Opens Up About Endometriosis Diagnosis: Know Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment

Hungarian model and actor Barbara Palvin opened up about her health battle, sharing that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis and is recovering from the surgery.

Palvin, 31, who is married to actor Dylan Sprouse, 33, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, explaining her journey with her condition.

“Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share.”Barbara wrote in her Instagram post, adding, “For some with my periods, fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor.”

“I thought this was just how it works for me,” she continued. “But recently I’ve been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that. I’ve been going to checkups with my gynaecologist every year. I thought I had endometriosis. I would have known about it with examinations.”

What exactly is Endometriosis?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, which causes severe pain in the pelvis and impairs fertility.

What are the symptoms of endometriosis?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Endometriosis symptoms can vary widely, but common signs include pelvic pain, especially during periods, pain during intercourse, and heavy or irregular bleeding. Other potential symptoms include pain with bowel movements or urination, fatigue, and difficulty conceiving. Some individuals may also experience digestive issues like bloating, constipation or diarrhoea, especially around menstruation.

What causes endometriosis?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Endometriosis’s exact cause remains unknown, several theories and factors are believed to contribute to its development, which include retrograde menstruation, hormonal influences and immune system issues. Genetic predisposition and surgical complications can also contribute to the condition.

Can endometriosis be prevented?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

At present, there is no known way to prevent endometriosis. Enhanced awareness, followed by early diagnosis and management, may slow or halt the natural progression of the disease and reduce the long-term burden of its symptoms, including possibly the risk of central nervous system pain sensitisation. Currently, there is no cure, as per the reports from the WHO.

How to manage endometriosis?

Representation of photo from Pinterest