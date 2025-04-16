Battling Bloating And Constipation? Try This Expert Approved Yoga Asana To Correct Your Gut Health

Updated April 16th 2025, 12:55 IST
Maintaining a healthy stomach or gut health is crucial, as it directly impacts our digestive system, which in turn has both positive and negative ripple effects on our immunity and mental health.
Do you often feel bloated, experience lower abdominal pain, or struggle with constipation? These could be major signs of an unhealthy gut microbiome.
To help you overcome digestive woes, Grand Master Akshar revealed a powerful yoga asana to improve gut health in his Instagram post on February 21, 2025.
The founder and chairman of the World Yoga Organization, Grand Master Akshar, writes in the caption, “1 Powerful Yoga Asana Practice for Stomach Health."
In the video post, he demonstrated the steps and counts for performing Eka Paada Malasana, also known as the One-Legged Garland Pose.
The video features him demonstrating the asana by sitting on one leg while stretching the other leg forward, alternating sides five times each.
Known for consistently sharing his deep knowledge and skill in yoga with his 900,000 followers, Grand Master Akshar emphasized that the best time to practice Eka Paada Malasana is in the morning or evening, but make sure to do it on an empty stomach for maximum benefit.
