Benefits Of Sipping A Warm Cup Of Chamomile Tea Before Bedtime

Health has become a priority for many people today, as they adopt healthier lifestyle habits to stay fit. This transformation encompasses various aspects of life, including dietary choices and daily routines, particularly those associated with sleep and relaxation. One notable trend is the shift in beverage choices. Many individuals are moving away from traditional choices like regular black tea and alcoholic drinks, instead opting for herbal teas. Made from an array of flowers, leaves, seeds, and roots, Herbal teas are renowned for their ability to improve digestion, alleviate stress, and enhance the quality of sleep, among other benefits. Most importantly, they are caffeine-free, which is advantageous for the body in several ways.

However, to truly reap the benefits of herbal teas, it is crucial to consume them correctly. This includes paying attention to factors such as brewing time, water temperature, and the quality of the herbs used. For instance, over-brewing can lead to bitter flavours, while under-brewing may not extract the full range of beneficial compounds. In this context, let’s explore the benefits of Chamomile tea before bedtime.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Benefits of drinking Chamomile tea before bedtime

Known for its calming properties, chamomile tea offers a multitude of benefits that can help prepare the mind and body for restful sleep. The tea contains antioxidants such as apigenin, which has been linked to reduced insomnia and improved sleep quality. Additionally, chamomile tea can aid in digestion, making it a soothing choice after an evening meal.

In 2019, some researchers found that chamomile's anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, sedative, and anti-anxiety properties can help in relieving discomfort due to premenstrual syndrome. It also lowers blood sugar and might improve glycemic, lipid profiles and oxidative stress levels in people with diabetes.

Advertisement

It can also help lower inflammation and boost the immune system. It is one of the best caffeine-free night rituals to help you fall asleep.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Potential risks

It must be noted that drinking Chamomile tea can be hazardous for certain people, such as those suffering from allergies and who are on medications. People who are allergic to ragweed, daisies, marigolds, or chrysanthemums must avoid drinking this tea.

Advertisement

When to drink Chamomile tea