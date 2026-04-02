Celebs And Beauty Enthusiasts Are Dunking Their Face In Ice Water - Know Its Benefits

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, a majority of people suffer from skin damage. Excessive sun exposure, chemical agents and the use of unsuitable skincare products harm the skin, making issues such as acne, dark spots, wrinkles and inflammation increasingly common. An unhealthy diet and lack of adequate sleep also have a negative impact on skin health. To combat these issues, a proper skincare routine, a balanced diet and diligent skin maintenance are also essential.

A common trend among beauty enthusiasts and celebs is to dunk face in ice water. Videos of people immersing their faces in chilled water are going viral on social media, and it has become a skin fad too, with many claiming that it reduces puffiness on the face and also helps get rid of dark circles under the eyes. Here are some actual benefits of using ice water for face cleansing.

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Ice facials is a common practice among celebs | Image: Freepik

Freshness and instant radiance

Washing your face with ice water infuses the skin with freshness, providing an immediate sense of revitalisation. Cold water stimulates blood circulation in the face, which enhances the skin's complexion and imparts a natural, healthy glow. It also helps alleviate facial fatigue and invigorates the skin.

Blocks pores on skin

Washing your face with ice water causes the pores to constrict, thereby preventing dirt and bacteria from penetrating deep within. This helps mitigate issues such as pimples, blackheads and acne. Additionally, it provides a tightening effect on the skin, improving its elasticity and reducing the visible signs of ageing.

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Washing face with ice water reduces puffiness | Image: Freepik

Leaves you feeling instantly refreshed

Washing your face with ice water offers not only physical benefits but also contributes to an improvement in your mental state. Washing the face with cold water induces a sense of freshness and tranquility in the mind. It helps alleviate stress and keeps you feeling energized throughout the day. It acts as a natural "mood booster."

Prevents skin infections