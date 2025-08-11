Beyond Virality: Everyone’s Favourite Matcha Drink May Not Be As Innocent As It Seems, Can Cause These Major Health Complications

Matcha is everywhere. This green-hued powder that has gone viral on the internet is basically ground up green tea leaves that are mixed with milk to create the insanely popular matcha latte that influencers swear by. On the surface, matcha is actually beneficial to health due to the high amount of antioxidants present in it. However, too much of anything is always a bane and here are a few surprising health complications that you can develop by consuming too much matcha.

Low Iron

Matcha is rich in powerful antioxidants such as tannins and catechins which can bind the iron in your food thus stopping it from getting absorbed in the gut. Long exposure can lead to low iron levels in the body which causes hair thinning and dark circles among other things.

Digestion Issues

A matcha latte for breakfast can look aesthetically pleasing, but consuming match on an empty stomach can lead to digestive issues, bloating, and acid reflux.

Insomnia and High Heart Rate

The caffeine in matcha can disrupt peaceful sleep and cause heart rate to spike when consumed in excessive quantities.

Liver Toxicity

Matcha’s high catechins, especially ECGC, has been linked to poor liver functioning by several credible studies. However, the studies also show that effect can vary from person to person.

Interference With Ongoing Medications