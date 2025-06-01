Struggling To Lose Weight? Take Inspiration From Kusha Kapila's Fitness Journey

Influencer and actor Kusha Kapila caused a buzz when she slimmed down, dropping several kilos. Her weight loss was widely speculated and debated, with some trolling and others praising her for her efforts. In a video posted on May 30 she broke the silence on her weight loss journey, talking about childhood trauma and struggling with body image issues.

Kusha said that the constant discussion about her body felt like an "out-of-body experience," making her feel disconnected from herself. She described how she was labelled, people explained the makeover from an "average girl" to a "goddess of beauty." This contributed to her struggles with seeking external validation and internal conflict.

Childhood Struggle With Weight Gain

After getting fat-shamed at 10 years old, she shed weight for the first time. She gained weight again in 10th grade and her mother enrolled her in a gym, and she lost around 20 kgs after exercise and running. She noted that while she felt good, this created deep-seated body image issues within her.

Drastic Weight Loss Journey and Health Scare

She started gaining weight in college, and at 22 she had gained 10 more kgs and was in an unhealthy state. A friend saw her and told her to 'work on herself'. "He was coming from a good place" she clarified. She rejoined the gym, but now with an extreme calorie deficit.

“I was consuming only 800-900 calories a day… because of this extreme calorie deficit, I lost weight very quickly and dramatically."

Eventually, this unhealthy lifestyle took a toll on her body. She was diagnosed with Abdominal Tuberculosis. “I was diagnosed because I had dropped my immunity so drastically…I was losing weight, which I liked.” she confessed.

After her career took off, she ignored her body's needs which led to her weight fluctuating. Finally, the influencer decided it was time to lose weight again, but this time for the right reason and in the correct way.

“For the first time in my life, I felt like I wanted to lose weight for myself. I told myself: ‘You are by yourself now. You’re responsible for everything that happens in your life. Take care of yourself, because no one else is coming."

Tips To Lose Weight

Losing weight effectively demands a balanced approach to healthy eating and regular exercise. Here are a few tips to help you along your journey: