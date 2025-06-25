Brain Aneurysms: Early Symptoms, Probable Causes, And Tips To Manage The Silent Threat

Globally around 500,000 people are affected by brain aneurysms every year and in most cases people fail to identify the threat before it’s too late. While that may sound alarming, it is also true that in most cases brain aneurysms remain dormant, but they can be extremely serious and even fatal when they rupture.

What is a brain aneurysm?

Our body houses several blood vessels that deliver blood to different parts of the body which includes those that deliver blood to our brain. Sometimes a weak spot in one of these blood vessels can make it bulge out like a balloon. If the balloon gets too big or bursts suddenly it may spill blood inside brain causing serious damage.

What are the early symptoms of brain aneurysm?

The early symptoms of brain aneurysm may look like the following:

Extreme Headaches: Patients often complain about what the describe as the worst headache of their lives.

Nausea and Dizziness: The nausea may also trigger a vomiting response.

Stiff Neck: Sudden stiffness and pain in the neck can be an early sign of brain aneurysm.

Double Vision: The pressure on the blood vessels may cause blurred vision or even complete loss of vision.

Drooping Eyelids and Dilated Pupils: This also a sign of increased pressure on blood vessels.

Facial Numbness and Pain: This may affect only side of the face.

Seizure and Loss of Conscience: Not an early symptoms, but may occur if the aneurysm ruptures.

How to prevent and treat brain aneurysms?

As mentioned, not all aneurysms rupture but it is always a good idea to take some precautions in order to ensure that it does not come to worst.

Knowing Family History: Knowing one’s family history can be of great help. Brain aneurysms are often genetic and if a close family member had a similar issue it might be a good idea to get checked in order to avoid surprises.

Stress Management: Higher stress leads to high blood pressure which is the root cause of almost all cardiovascular diseases including aneurysms.

Refraining from Smoking and Alcohol Consumption: Smoking makes the blood vessels weak giving aneurysms an opportunity to form. Similarly, alcohol is also linked to high-blood pressure which increases the risk factor.

Lifestyle Management: Just like most cardiovascular diseases, brain aneurysms can also be kept at bay by following a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

What to do in case a brain aneurysm ruptures?

While most brain aneurysms remain benign for life, a rupture is a serious health emergency. If you or anyone else around is having a ruptured brain aneurysm, call the ambulance immediately and keep applying CPR till help arrives. Do not give any food and water to the patient at the time.

Once at the hospital, the doctors may determine the severity of the situation and prescribe medication and in most cases opt for surgery.

What is the recovery process after a brain aneurysm ruptures?