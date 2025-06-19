Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Day Demand Sparks Conversation, Here's What Expert Suggests For New Moms

Doctor Reveals What Should Be The Ideal Working Hours For Women In Post Partum | Image: X

Deepika Padukone’s alleged demands for an eight-hour shift from Sandeep Reddy Vanga has initiated an interesting debate, where several celebrities and common people have weighed in on the most-discussed topic: working hours and work-life balance, especially for women experiencing postpartum depression. After Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Mani Ratnam, and Rana Daggubati shared their views on the topic, Republic Digital sought expert opinions on the measures new mothers should take post-pregnancy, along with the hotly debated question: how many hours should they work?

How many hours should women work after pregnancy? Here’s what the expert says

While discussing safety measures and work-life balance for new mothers, Dr. Dhatchayani S, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, exclusively shared, “Women considering resuming work following childbirth should prioritise their physical and mental health during the transition. Adequate rest-ideally 8-12 weeks postpartum, consistent breastfeeding, mental wellbeing, and avoiding complications are essential for physical recovery.”

She also addressed working hours, stating, “Once this period is over, women may think about resuming work for 6-8 hours daily, ideally under flexible arrangements or through job sharing.”

Explaining why it is important, Dr. Dhatchayani S added, “Reliable childcare and a strong support network among family, friends, and colleagues can ease this transition and help protect the health and well-being of both mother and child."

The health expert from Manipal Hospital Sarjapur shared crucial insights, stating, “Available surveys suggest approximately 60% of maternal deaths during this period,d highlighting how critical the phase is for the new mother's health and recovery. The first 48 hours are especially critical and demand careful monitoring and assistance.”

Speaking on post-partum care, she explained, “Comprehensive post-partum care entails maintaining proper hygiene, following nutritional guidelines—such as increasing fluid intake and consumption of iron-rich foods, protein sources, green leafy vegetables, eggs or meat, and jaggery-and engaging in exclusive breastfeeding.”