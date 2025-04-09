Can People With Diabetes Drink Mango Juice? Know How The Summer Fruit Affects Your Blood Sugar | Image: X

Summer is almost here and the season of luscious fruits comes across India especially the king of fruits mango. Mangifera indica aka Mango aka Aam is one of the most beloved tropical fruits in the world. It’s prized for its bright yellow flesh and unique, fresh, sweet flavour.

Weighing berries, cherries, watermelon and apples, this stone fruit is a summer favourite in almost every Indian household. However, as mangoes are rich in natural sugars, many wonder if they are suitable for people with diabetes.

Can a diabetic person drink mango juice?

According to Healthline, mangoes are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to most diets, including those aimed at managing blood sugar levels. However, over 90% of the calories in mangoes come from sugar, which can raise blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

However, mangoes also contain fibre and antioxidants that help reduce their overall impact on blood sugar. Fibre slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, while antioxidants minimise the stress response linked to rising blood sugar levels.

File photo of Mango juice | Image: X

Healthline explains that this combination helps the body handle carbohydrate intake more effectively, stabilising blood sugar levels. The glycaemic index (GI) measures how foods affect blood sugar, with scores ranging from 0 (no effect) to 100 (equivalent to pure sugar). Foods scoring below 55 are considered low GI, making them suitable for people with diabetes. Mangoes have a GI of 51, classifying them as a low-GI food.

Nevertheless, every person's responses to food can vary. While mangoes are a healthy carbohydrate option, it’s essential to monitor how your body reacts and adjust your intake accordingly as a Diabetes patient.

