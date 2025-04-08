What is Postpartum Preeclampsia? The Dangerous Condition Meghan Markle Called ‘Rare And Scary’

Meghan Markle's podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, made its debut with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd as the first guest. In the first episode of her podcast, the Duchess of Sussex shared her ‘scary' experience with postpartum preeclampsia. In the podcast, the women discussed how they strike a balance between motherhood and career and about the battles they have to fight in secrecy.

Both Markle and Wolfe Heard revealed experiencing postpartum preeclampsia. Talking about her condition, the Duchess shared, “It’s so rare and so scary.” Meghan welcomed her first child, a son, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019, with her husband, Prince Harry. The couple became parents to a daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021. While the former actress did not share during which of her pregnancies she suffered from the condition, she said, "And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people, mostly for your children, but those things are huge medical scares."



What is Postpartum Preeclampsia?

Mayo Clinic defines Postpartum Preeclampsia as a rare and potentially life-threatening condition that can happen to women with high blood pressure and other factors after giving birth. Dr Ashwini Neelakanthi, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, told Republic that the complication occurs in ‘approximately 2–10% of pregnancies globally’, making it extremely rare. She added, “ Its occurrence is usually attributed to high blood pressure and protein in the urine. PE can pose risks to both mother and baby."



While most cases of postpartum preeclampsia do not show any symptoms, there are signs in a select few. Dr Neelakanthi shares, “Symptomatic cases may present with repeated or persistent headaches, blurred vision, upper abdominal pain, sudden swelling, or rapid weight gain.” She also shared that regular check-ups, blood and urine tests and careful monitoring of ultrasound are ‘vital aids in early detection of PE’. The doctor insisted that if the condition is not treated on time it can lead to, “complications such as fetal growth restriction, premature delivery, organ damage, or seizures." She concluded by saying, “Though the only cure is delivery, timely medical care and preventive steps like maintaining a healthy lifestyle and taking low-dose aspirin (with medical advice) significantly reduce the risks.”