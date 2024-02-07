English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Cancer Cases To Rise 77 per cent By 2050, WHO Reveals Key Factors Behind Health Scare

"Over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050", said a statement from WHO, a 77% increase from the 20 million cases diagnosed in 2022.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cancer
Cancer | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
There will be over 35 million new cases of cancer by 2050, up 77% from the projected 20 million cases in 2022, According to World Health Organization. The information is from a report published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in advance of World Cancer Day, which is observed on Sunday, February 4. It cited tobacco, alcohol, obesity and air pollution as key factors in the predicted rise.

WHO warns of rising case of cancers 

"Over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050", a statement said, a 77% increase from the 20 million cases diagnosed in 2022.

 

"The rapidly-growing global cancer burden reflects both population aging and growth, as well as changes to people's exposure to risk factors, several of which are associated with socioeconomic development. Tobacco, alcohol, and obesity are key factors behind the increasing incidence of cancer, with air pollution still a key driver of environmental risk factors."

 

Developed countries expected to see the greatest increase

The most-developed countries are expected to record the greatest increases in case numbers, with an additional 4.8 million new cases predicted in 2050 compared with 2022 estimates, the WHO said.

But in terms of percentages, countries on the low end of the Human Development Index (HDI) used by the UN will see the greatest proportional increase — up 142%. And countries in the medium range are due to record a 99% increase, it said.

"Likewise, cancer mortality in these countries is projected to almost double in 2050," the WHO said. Freddie Bray, head of the cancer surveillance branch at IARC, said: "The impact of this increase will not be felt evenly across countries of different HDI levels.

"Those who have the fewest resources to manage their cancer burdens will bear the brunt of the global cancer burden."

(with inputs from AFP)

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:39 IST

