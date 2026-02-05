Celine Dion, Battling Stiff Person Syndrome, Shivers In Pain In Hard-To-Watch Video

Iconic singer-songwriter Celine Dion announced in 2022 that she has been diagnosed with the neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome that affected her muscles and her ability to walk and sing. Celine hasn’t shied away from her medical condition and even raised awareness about it in the 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

SPS is a rare condition that only affects around one to two people per million. According to Cleveland Clinic, SPS causes a person to experience muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. While there's no cure for this condition, there are treatments available to help people manage its side effects. A video from the documentary is circulating online that shows the excruciating pain Celine faced during a 10-minute seizure.

The heartbreaking video shows the 57-year-old singer lying down and crying as her body shakes uncontrollably. A nurse was there comforting her through it all. Many on social media who came across the clip questioned whether this graphic clip should have been made public or not. Others noted that Celine consented to featuring such moments from her medical fight in her documentary to raise awareness and that what she is going through is the painful reality of those suffering from SPS.

During her treatment, Celine also made a musical comeback, performing at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics at the Eiffel Tower in July 2024. In February of the same year, she made another surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards, where she presented the final award of the night to a standing ovation.

