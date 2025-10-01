Chhindwara DM Raises Alarm On Usage Of ‘Certain Syrups, Drugs’ After Six Children Die Of Kidney Failure

Chhindwara: In a heart-wrenching tragedy that has shaken Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, six children have died in the past 15 days. Following the incident, the district administration has launched a thorough investigation.

Chinndwara district magistrate Sheelendra Singh confirmed on Tuesday that the child fatalities were reported from September 4. However, there are no new cases recorded in the last two days.

While speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In Chhindwara district, the deaths of 6 children have been recorded from September 4 until now. No new cases have come to light in the last 2 days...The administration is vigilant. The health department is working on this. An investigation is being conducted by experts.”

District authorities have called in the Rapid Response and Diagnosis team from Bhopal to aid the investigation, along with medicine experts examining the impact of drug combinations.

Singh said, "We have taken extra precautions regarding issues related to viruses and bacteria. An RRD (Rapid Response and Diagnosis) team has arrived from Bhopal. Medicine experts have also come to review the combination of medicines being used. At the same time, teams are here to investigate vector-borne diseases as well. Officials from Delhi and Bhopal have arrived. The district administration is actively working on the matter."

A comprehensive meeting involving medical college professors, pediatric experts, and district doctors was held to discuss to situation.

In addition to his statement, Singh said, "We held a meeting with professors from the medical college, pediatric experts, and teams of doctors from the district hospital. According to the reports from Pune, there are no signs or symptoms matching those of a vector-borne viral infection. Hence, there is some suspicion that the issue might be related to the combination of drugs being used. Water samples have also been tested, and no negative results were found.”

"Some doctors suggested that syrups and drugs should be used with precaution. A few samples have been collected. An advisory has been issued for doctors and parents to refrain from using certain syrups for the time being, as a precautionary measure," Singh added.

The district administration has also urged parents not to consult quacks and instead seek medical attention from certified doctors if their children fall ill. Additionally, parents have been advised to ensure their children consume pure water and healthy food.

What was the situation of Madhya Pradesh?

The first case was reported on September 7, 2025, when a 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after complaining of high fever and vomiting. As the condition worsened, he was referred to Nagpur, where doctors diagnosed him with failure. Following this, new cases continued to emerge, and six children have died so far.

The administration initially took water and rat samples for testing, but the results came back negative. Now, suspicions fall on the drugs. Collector Sheelendra Singh, on the advice of doctors, has immediately banned Coldrif and Nextro-DS syrups and instructed medical stores to provide only plain syrup to children.

While the locals have alleged about the contaminated water has been complained about several times. However, no action has been taken.

Given the seriousness of the matter, tests are being conducted by the ICMR and a Pune lab. Meanwhile, MLA Sohan Valmik has written to the Health Ministry, warning of a protest if action is not taken.

What are the Administration Advisory?

Do not give children medicine without a prescription.

If you have a cold, cough, or fever, immediately take them to a government hospital.

Do not seek treatment from quacks.

Monitor your child's urine every six hours; if it stops, consult a doctor immediately.