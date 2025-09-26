Indonesia Battling Measles Outbreak: 20 Children Dead, Over 2,600 Infected in 2025 | See Photos

SUMEMEP: Three health-care workers drove motorbikes into the Indonesian city of Sumenep, carrying doses of measles vaccine and a list of children who needed them. Over 2,600 children have been infected this year, and 20 have died, as per the reports.

However, the efforts to stop the outbreak from spreading through the predominantly Muslim population are being hindered in part by concerns that some vaccines may not meet Islamic halal standards because they use a stabiliser that is derived from pigs.

Indonesia has reported previous outbreaks of measles, mostly driven by gaps in vaccination coverage.

Parents wait for their children during a measles vaccination campaign at a kindergarten in Sumenep on Madura Island, Indonesia. | Image: AP

A health worker shows an ampule of measles-rubella vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Sumenep on Madura Island, Indonesia | Source: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

