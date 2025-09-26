Updated 26 September 2025 at 18:30 IST
Indonesia Battling Measles Outbreak: 20 Children Dead, Over 2,600 Infected in 2025 | See Photos
Indonesia has reported previous outbreaks of measles, mostly driven by gaps in vaccination coverage. Learn more details here.
SUMEMEP: Three health-care workers drove motorbikes into the Indonesian city of Sumenep, carrying doses of measles vaccine and a list of children who needed them. Over 2,600 children have been infected this year, and 20 have died, as per the reports.
However, the efforts to stop the outbreak from spreading through the predominantly Muslim population are being hindered in part by concerns that some vaccines may not meet Islamic halal standards because they use a stabiliser that is derived from pigs.
Indonesia has reported previous outbreaks of measles, mostly driven by gaps in vaccination coverage.
A health worker shows an ampule of measles-rubella vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Sumenep on Madura Island, Indonesia, Monday, Sept 8, 2025.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 18:30 IST