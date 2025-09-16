Chinese Scientists Create 'Bone Glue' That Heals Fractures In 3 Minutes

Beijing: China has discovered a groundbreaking medical adhesive named Bone-02, which is capable of repairing bone fractures within 3 minutes. The project was led by Dr.Lin Xianfeng at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, who was believed to be inspired by oysters' remarkable ability to cling firmly to wet, moving surfaces.

How is Bone-02 better than traditional metal implants?

According to the publication of InterestingEngineering, unlike the traditional metal implants, which require a second surgery to remove hardware, Bone-02 is bioabsorbable, which can dissolve easily with the bone while it is naturally healing. It was tested successfully on over 150 patients, which has demonstrated impressive strength, safety, and rapid bonding even in blood-rich environments. According to the experts, Bone-02 could dramatically reduce the duration of surgery, infection risks, and accelerate recovery.

Bone Glue Inspired By Oysters

The development of Bone-02 was taken from the idea of oysters that can strongly withstand the waves and water currents under the water surface. This adhesive mimics that natural resilience, giving the surgeons an idea of a powerful tool that could help to treat fractures in blood-rich environments where traditional adhesives often fail.

Trials Inspired Positive Outcomes

Bone-02 has already been tested on more than 150 patients, showing encouraging outcomes. According to the doctor's reports, the surgery required steel plates and screws that were completed within minutes. Apart from that, the adhesive demonstrated robust physical properties, including a shear strength of 0.5 MPa ( unit of pressure) and compressive strength of around 10 MPa, comparable to standard implants. Bone-02 was well tolerated by the human body, which showed no such major concerns.

How can Bone-02 shift in regular treatment?