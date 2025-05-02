Clinical Trial Offers New Hope For Cancer Patients: Alternative Drug May Replace Chemo And Surgery

When Cancer Returns: Tahira Kashyap’s Story and What Every Survivor Should Know | Image: Pixabay

In a promising breakthrough following a clinical trial, a new hope for cancer patients has emerged, offering treatment without the painful needles and invasive procedures of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

Cancer research by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) indicates that, for certain types of cancer, an alternative drug could replace the traditional method of treatment.

80% of the 117 patients responded to successful treatment

The study led by gastrointestinal oncologists Andrea Cercek, MD, and Luis Diaz Jr., MD, reveals that people with Mismatch repair deficiency (MMRd) cancers can now avoid surgery and preserve their quality of life by using immunotherapy alone.

According to a report of the 117 patients, “80% of patients with several types of cancer were successfully treated with only immunotherapy.”

Dr. Cercek states, “This study shows that immunotherapy can replace surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy for mismatch repair-deficient solid tumors, which could help patients preserve their organs and avoid the harsh side effects of chemo and radiation."

"Preserving a patient’s quality of life while also successfully achieving positive results in eliminating their cancer is the best possible outcome. They can return to their daily routines and maintain their independence.”

Method of the study

The study, now published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), demonstrates the groundbreaking research, which was conducted in two phases.

Patients with stage I, II, or III Deficient Mismatch Repair (dmmr), which is a genetic condition, were treated with dostarlimab, a protein (PD-1) that helps cancer cells avoid the immune system, for 6 months.

“The response to treatment was assessed in two cohorts: patients in cohort 1 had dMMR, locally advanced rectal cancer, and patients in cohort 2 had dMMR nonrectal solid tumours,” states NEJM.