US Firm Employee Hospitalized With Pancreatic Failure After 110-Hour Workweek: What You Need To Know

Junior bankers at Robert W. Baird, a Midwestern investment bank, were allegedly forced to work 110-hour weeks, leading to serious health consequences. | Image: Pexels

Unrealistic working hours on Wall Street are nothing new for those familiar with the culture.

In a shocking turn of events, reports have emerged that junior bankers at Robert W. Baird, a Midwestern investment bank, were allegedly forced to work 110-hour weeks, leading to serious health consequences.

According to sources, two employees were hospitalized, one of whom was diagnosed with pancreatic failure.

Employees at the Midwestern investment bank also revealed that they were assigned 20-hour workdays, and anyone who moved away from their desks after pulling all-nighters was reprimanded.

This isn’t the first time such extreme working conditions have come to light.