Colombia Declares Health Emergency Due to Yellow Fever, Know About Symptoms and Treatment

New Delhi: A health emergency has been declared in Colombia, due to the rapid increase in the number of yellow fever cases and the deaths because of the mosquito disease.

Colombia Declares Health Emergency Due to Rising Yellow Fever Cases

The Colombian government announced a nationwide health emergency on Wednesday evening following a surge in yellow fever cases. According to Health Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, the outbreak has led to 74 confirmed infections and 34 fatalities since the beginning of last year. He highlighted Tolima, located in central-western Colombia, as the worst-affected region, with 22 reported cases.

Yellow Fever: Cause, Symptoms, Severity and Treatment

What Causes Yellow Fever?

Yellow fever is a viral infection primarily spread through the bite of mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes or Haemagogus species. The illness is caused by the yellow fever virus, part of the Flavivirus family.

Symptoms of Yellow Fever

Early symptoms usually include a sudden high fever, chills, intense headache, muscle and back pain, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. In some individuals, the condition can advance to a more critical stage, marked by jaundice (a yellowing of the eyes and skin), abdominal discomfort, internal bleeding, and potential organ failure.

Severity of the Disease

Yellow fever can present with varying degrees of severity, from mild illness to potentially fatal complications. While many patients experience only brief symptoms such as fever, chills, and muscle aches, around 15% may develop a more dangerous, toxic stage of the disease.

During this advanced phase, the virus can severely affect vital organs, particularly the liver, resulting in jaundice, internal hemorrhaging, kidney failure, and even shock. Given its ability to escalate quickly and the absence of a targeted antiviral treatment, yellow fever remains a major health threat in regions where it is endemic.

Yellow Fever Treatment