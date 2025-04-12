Woman Who 'Danced While Walking' Diagnosed With Rare Brain Disorder—Here's What Hyderabad Doctor Reveals

Hyderabad: In a shocking medical case that recently came to light, a 21-year-old woman who “seemed to dance while walking” was diagnosed with Wilson’s Disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes excess copper to accumulate in the body, affecting the brain, eyes, and liver. The revelation was shared by Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), drawing widespread attention.

Strange Symptoms Misunderstood for Years

The young woman had been exhibiting unusual walking patterns for nearly four years, which her parents described as resembling dancing. She also experienced speech difficulties, but had no signs of mental illness, memory loss, or liver-related symptoms like jaundice, which often accompany neurological disorders.

Dr. Kumar revealed, “She seemed to be dancing while walking, and had some speech impediments. However, she had no psychiatric or liver-related symptoms.”

When she visited a neurologist for a detailed check-up, doctors noticed choreoathetoid movements—uncontrolled, writhing muscle movements—especially on the right side of her body, along with dysarthria, a condition that affects the clarity of speech.

Eye Exam Reveals the Root Cause

The turning point in the diagnosis came during an eye examination. A slit-lamp test revealed the presence of Kayser-Fleischer rings, a distinctive sign of Wilson’s Disease. These rings are caused by copper deposits around the cornea, strongly pointing toward the rare condition.

To confirm the findings, doctors conducted an MRI scan, which showed abnormal signals in several regions of the brain, including the pons, midbrain, and lentiform nuclei—areas commonly affected in Wilson’s Disease.

Treatment Initiated to Remove Copper

Once diagnosed, the patient was immediately prescribed chelation therapy, a treatment that helps the body eliminate excess copper. The treatment included supplements like Vitamin B6 and zinc, both of which are critical in managing the disease.

What is Wilson’s Disease?

Image: X/@hyderabaddoctor

Wilson’s Disease is a rare inherited condition where the body fails to remove excess copper, leading to its dangerous buildup in vital organs such as the liver, brain, and eyes. If untreated, it can result in serious liver damage, neurological complications, and even death.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

The disease typically affects young adults and includes both liver-related and neurological symptoms.

These include:

Vomiting Weakness Yellowing of the skin (jaundice) Leg swelling Itching Tremors Muscle stiffness Anxiety Speech difficulties

While low levels of ceruloplasmin, a protein that carries copper, are usually seen in patients, it can appear normal in up to 15% of cases. In this patient’s case, her blood ceruloplasmin levels were normal, proving that blood tests alone may not be enough for a proper diagnosis.