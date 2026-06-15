Complaint on Hindustan Antibiotics' Liaison Agent Selection Referred to Company; Response Awaited

New Delhi: A complaint concerning the selection of liaison agents for the financial year 2026-27 at Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), a public sector pharmaceutical company, has been forwarded to the company's management by the office of the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers.

According to documents reviewed by this publication, Ayush Health Care submitted a representation to the Union Minister on May 11, 2026, regarding the selection process conducted under Tender No. HAL/MAT/2026/L.A./34, issued on February 4, 2026.

In its representation, the company stated that it had applied for appointment as a liaison agent and submitted the required documents, including details of its previous performance. The firm said it had generated sales of approximately Rs 24 crore for HAL during FY2024-25 and nearly Rs 29 crore during FY2025-26.

Ayush Health Care has sought clarification on the criteria adopted for the selection process and requested a review of the evaluation procedure. The company has also sought information on the basis of the final selections and requested an independent examination of the process.

Advertisement

The matter was subsequently referred to HAL by the minister's office. In a communication dated May 29, 2026, Akhilesh Kumar, Private Secretary to the Union Minister, wrote to HAL's Managing Director, enclosing a copy of the representation and seeking a status report on the issues raised.

Currently, Nirja Saraf is serving as Managing Director of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited.

Advertisement

The ministry's communication requested HAL's comments and factual position on the issues highlighted in the representation.

At the time of publication, HAL had not issued a public response to the representation. This publication has sought the company's comments and will update the report upon receiving a response.