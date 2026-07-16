Conjunctivitis: Symptoms, Causes And Precautions Of The Eye Infection

Conjunctivitis is a common eye infection that happens in children as well as adults. People suffering from the condition often complain of irritation in their eyes and the outer membrane turning pink. While not as painful and easily controllable. Those affected are finding it difficult to venture outdoors due to the adverse effects of sunlight and dust on their eyes. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane, known as the conjunctiva, which lines the eyelid and covers the eyeball.

Conjunctivitis symptoms

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The most common symptoms of conjunctivitis are:

Redness or pinkness in one or both eyes

Itchiness in either eyes

Irritation in either eyes

A discharge in one or both eyes that forms a crust during the night that may prevent your eye or eyes from opening in the morning

Tearing

Sensitivity to light, called photophobia (in some cases)

What causes conjunctivitis?

As per Mayo Clinic, conjunctivitis is caused by viruses, bacteria and allergies. It can also happen when a chemical splashes in the eye or a foreign object enters the eye. In newborn children or infants, the infection can happen due to a blocked tear duct. In some cases, conjunctivitis can occur along with respiratory infection and sore throat.



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Conjunctivitis is highly contagious and can be transferred easily from one person to another. It can also occur as an allergic reaction.

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Are there any precautions for conjunctivitis?



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