Covid-19 Spike In India: States That Have Issued Advisory

With the rising tension regarding COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and other Asian countries, India currently stands at 257 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Kerala is currently leading the COVID-19 case in India with 95 patients in record, followed by Maharashtra with 44 cases and Tamil Nadu with 33.

Although there has been no epidemic announcement from the Ministry so far, it is wise to take precautions. Therefore, to prevent a potential rise in cases, many state governments have issued advisories amid rising COVID-19 concerns.

Andra Pradesh

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh recently issued an advisory on the ongoing COVID-19 cases. The Ministry directs its people to avoid gatherings, like prayer meetings, parties, and other functions, including adults over 60 years and above and pregnant women, to strictly stay indoors to avoid coronavirus.