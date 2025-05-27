COVID-19 Surge In India: 16 States/UTs Grappling With The Deadly Virus, Kerala And Maharashtra Leading

COVID-19, also known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is once again spreading rapidly across several Asian countries.

Reports indicate that the resurgence of COVID-19 is linked to a JN.1 variant, which is a new sub-strain evolved from the Omicron lineage’s BA.2.86, featuring 30 mutations evading immunity.

According to multiple news outlets, the outbreak of the deadly virus is most prominent in nations like Hong Kong and Singapore, followed by Thailand and India.

In response to the growing concern, many Indian states have issued or announced advisories to contain the virus before it spreads further across the country.

Currently, 16 states/UTs in India have active COVID-19 cases, while the rest of the country has reported zero active cases.

As of May 26, according to the government's COVID-19 dashboard, Maharashtra has reported three deaths linked to the virus, Kerala has recorded two, and Karnataka has reported one.

16 COVID-19 state and UT in India

COVID-19 surge in India. Image: Pexels

Here is the full list of the 16 states/UTs in India currently grappling with COVID-19: