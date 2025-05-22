Deepika Padukone's 'Perfectly Reasonable' Demands Jolt Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Actress Dropped From Prabhas Starrer Spirit Over 8-hour Workday Request, Hefty Fee: Report

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have reportedly had a massive fallout after finalising the details of their collaboration, Spirit. Headlined by Prabhas, the film cop thriller was slated to go on floors later this year. However, rumour mills have now alleged that the lead actress has backed out of the film after the filmmaker refused to bow down to her demands.

Deepika Padukone no longer a part of Prabhas starrer Spirit?

Sources close to the production of Spirit have informed Bollywood Hungama, that Deepika Padukone demanded for some last-minute changes in her contract for the film. The insider in the know added that the actress's requests left the filmmaker ‘shocked’. This has left social media users divided, with some claiming that Deepika's demands are not outrageous and others criticising her for breaching the agreed-upon contract.



The source has told the publication, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper."

Other regional media like Gulte and Great Andhra also claim that Deepika Padukone has refused to speak dialogue in Telugu. As per the reports, the producer intervened, but the actress refused to back down, leaving Sandeep Reddy Vanga with no choice but to recast for the film.

Netizens are divided over Deepika Padukone's decision

Fans of Deepika Padukone took to social media accounts to react to the news and share that her demands are not ‘unreasonable’. They pointed out that the actress's request for an 8-hour working day is a welcome change for the industry, which is known to have an erratic and irregular work schedule. Netizens also argued that the new mother has proved her mettle in her past projects and therefore deserves to be quoted a high fee, especially when the lead actor, Prabhas, is known to charge nearly ₹100 crore for his films.



On the other hand, another side of social media believes that Deepika Padukone should have listed her demands before signing the film to avoid the last-minute fallout. They also argue that the actress' decision seems like an excuse specially laid down to lay her hands off the project. Some even opined that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known to make ‘misogynistic’ films, and so the Piku fame must have backed out after hearing the final script of the movie. Nevertheless, her move is being dubbed as ‘unproffessional' on social media.