Dengue, Chikungunya Cases Rise In Karnataka Ahead Of Monsoon, With Bengaluru Worst-Hit: Know Symptoms, Precautions

A mosquito-borne viral disease commonly known as dengue and chikungunya is spreading across Karnataka, with Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, being the worst affected.

In the lead-up to the monsoon season, from January to April 30, the state reported 1,186 dengue cases, with 522 originating in the capital city, followed by Tumakuru with 78 cases.

Chikungunya (280) cases and dengue (1,186) cases in Karnataka

According to reports, a cause for concern is that 51 of the cases involve infants under one year of age, while 553 are among children under 18.

Although chikungunya is generally considered less fatal than dengue, the state has also recorded 280 cases of the chikungunya virus since January 1.

51 dengue cases involve infants in Karnataka. Image: Pexels

Dengue and chikungunya symptoms

As the Indian monsoon season approaches, it is crucial to take preventive measures and stay informed about the key symptoms of dengue and chikungunya to help avoid serious health complications and fatalities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dengue progresses through three distinct phases: the febrile phase, the critical phase, and the convalescent (recovery) phase.

The CDC identifies several warning signs of dengue, including severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, fluid accumulation outside the blood vessels, mucosal bleeding, a progressive rise in hematocrit levels (indicating hemoconcentration), postural hypotension, lethargy or restlessness, and liver enlargement.

In the case of chikungunya, common symptoms include joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and skin rashes.

Precautions and care

Dengue and chikungunya are both transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. To protect yourself from the ongoing spread of these diseases, especially during the monsoon season, it is important to follow some effective precautionary measures: