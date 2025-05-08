sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Uttarakashi Chopper Crash | Donald Trump | Operation Sindoor | Lahore Airport Blast | India Strikes Pakistan |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • Dengue, Chikungunya Cases Rise In Karnataka Ahead Of Monsoon, With Bengaluru Worst-Hit: Know Symptoms, Precautions

Updated May 8th 2025, 11:57 IST

Dengue, Chikungunya Cases Rise In Karnataka Ahead Of Monsoon, With Bengaluru Worst-Hit: Know Symptoms, Precautions

According to reports, a cause for concern is that 51 of the cases involve infants under one year of age, while 553 are among children under 18.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Dengue outbreak in Bengaluru.
Dengue outbreak in Bengaluru. | Image: Pexels

A mosquito-borne viral disease commonly known as dengue and chikungunya is spreading across Karnataka, with Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, being the worst affected.

In the lead-up to the monsoon season, from January to April 30, the state reported 1,186 dengue cases, with 522 originating in the capital city, followed by Tumakuru with 78 cases.

Also read: H5N1 Virus Outbreak In US Triggers Global Health Alert: Symptoms, Transmission, Vaccines, And Safety Measures

Chikungunya (280) cases and dengue (1,186) cases in Karnataka

According to reports, a cause for concern is that 51 of the cases involve infants under one year of age, while 553 are among children under 18.

Although chikungunya is generally considered less fatal than dengue, the state has also recorded 280 cases of the chikungunya virus since January 1.

51 dengue cases involve infants in Karnataka. Image: Pexels

Dengue and chikungunya symptoms 

As the Indian monsoon season approaches, it is crucial to take preventive measures and stay informed about the key symptoms of dengue and chikungunya to help avoid serious health complications and fatalities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dengue progresses through three distinct phases: the febrile phase, the critical phase, and the convalescent (recovery) phase.

The CDC identifies several warning signs of dengue, including severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, fluid accumulation outside the blood vessels, mucosal bleeding, a progressive rise in hematocrit levels (indicating hemoconcentration), postural hypotension, lethargy or restlessness, and liver enlargement.

In the case of chikungunya, common symptoms include joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and skin rashes.

Precautions and care

Dengue and chikungunya are both transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. To protect yourself from the ongoing spread of these diseases, especially during the monsoon season, it is important to follow some effective precautionary measures:

  • Use insect repellent regularly to guard against mosquito bites.
  • Wear long-sleeved clothing and full-length pants to minimize skin exposure, particularly during early morning and evening hours when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Prevent mosquito breeding around your home by eliminating stagnant water, cleaning gutters, unclogging drains, and emptying containers that can collect rainwater.

Published May 8th 2025, 11:23 IST