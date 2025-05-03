H5N1 Virus Outbreak In US Triggers Global Health Alert: Symptoms, Transmission, Vaccines, And Safety Measures

All 50 US states are reportedly grappling with outbreaks of the H5N1 bird flu virus, severely impacting sectors such as dairy farming and raising public health concerns.

Recent reports indicate that Avian Influenza A(H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, is spreading to humans, prompting fears among medical professionals and raising alarms of a potential new pandemic in the States.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2003 to April 10, 2025, a total of 972 human cases of avian influenza A (H5N1) have been reported across 24 countries, resulting in 470 deaths, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 48.4%. Amongst which most of these infections have found to be linked to close contact with infected live or dead birds or contaminated environments.

In response to a recent Lancet report highlighting the emergence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza infections in US dairy cows and humans, the Global Virus Network has raised serious alarms about the potential for a pandemic.

The organization calls on world governments to take immediate action by strengthening surveillance, enforcing biosecurity measures, and preparing for the possibility of human-to-human transmission.

Symptoms of H5N1 bird flu virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that symptoms of bird flu can show no symptoms or mild to severe.

The health agency outlines the following sings they observed in individuals affected by H5N1:

Eye redness (conjunctivitis)

Mild flu-like upper respiratory symptoms

Pneumonia requiring hospitalization

Fever (temperature of 100ºF [37.8ºC] or greater) or feeling feverish

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuff nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Less common signs and symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or seizures

Transmission and vaccines

People can get bird flu when the H5N1 virus in the air enter into person's eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.