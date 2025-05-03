H5N1 Virus Outbreak In US Triggers Global Health Alert: Symptoms, Transmission, Vaccines, And Safety Measures

Updated May 3rd 2025, 13:27 IST
All 50 US states are reportedly grappling with outbreaks of the H5N1 bird flu virus, severely impacting sectors such as dairy farming and raising public health concerns.
Recent reports indicate that Avian Influenza A(H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, is spreading to humans, prompting fears among medical professionals and raising alarms of a potential new pandemic in the States.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2003 to April 10, 2025, a total of 972 human cases of avian influenza A (H5N1) have been reported across 24 countries, resulting in 470 deaths, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 48.4%. Amongst which most of these infections have found to be linked to close contact with infected live or dead birds or contaminated environments.
In response to a recent Lancet report highlighting the emergence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza infections in US dairy cows and humans, the Global Virus Network has raised serious alarms about the potential for a pandemic.
The organization calls on world governments to take immediate action by strengthening surveillance, enforcing biosecurity measures, and preparing for the possibility of human-to-human transmission.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that symptoms of bird flu can show no symptoms or mild to severe.
The health agency outlines the following sings they observed in individuals affected by H5N1:
People can get bird flu when the H5N1 virus in the air enter into person's eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.
The only way to diagnose bird flu is through clinical signs and symptoms alone; laboratory testing is needed, suggests CDC.
