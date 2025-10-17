

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Chatterjee said, "In Delhi, crackers were banned earlier. However, the Supreme Court has now permitted the use of specifically green crackers. It is not that green crackers are free of pollution. The only benefit is that it causes 30% less pollution than conventional crackers. It causes less damage due to its smaller shell size, as it emits less particulate matter, and because the raw material is less hazardous than that used in conventional crackers."

"However, with the pollution levels rising again in the capital city, it is highly advisable that we avoid using crackers, even the green ones, as the pollution levels will likely rise, and the general public, including patients suffering from respiratory diseases, may suffer more after Diwali. It is highly advisable that it is regulated well, and even if the green crackers are not used," he added.