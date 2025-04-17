Did You Know Baking Soda Can Help You Identify Chemically Ripened Fruits? Here's How To Spot Them

One of the best times to pick fruits is during the summer because they are usually high in water content and packed with nutrients.

Summer fruits like mangoes and watermelons are already making their way to the market with the onset of the hot season.

However, in an attempt to meet the high demand, chemically ripened fruits sometimes make their way into our kitchens. Have you ever experienced or tasted something different from the usual taste of your favourite Aam?\

Summer fruits. Image: Pexels

Getting scammed is inevitable at times, but staying ahead of the game to avoid it should be your top priority.

Steps to spot chemically ripened fruits

Here are some simple ways to spot chemically ripened fruits using baking soda. Check it out:

Matter 1: Prepare the baking soda solution by adding 1-3 tablespoons of baking soda into a bowl of water.

Matter 2: Soak your summer fruits, such as mangoes and watermelons, in the baking soda water mixture.

Matter 3: After about 15-20 minutes, return and check for any discolouration or unusual shine on the surface of the fruit.

Matter 4: Check the firmness of the fruits, as artificially ripened fruits tend to be mushier and softer.

Summer fruits. Image: Pexels

What happens when you eat chemically ripened fruits?