How Do Microplastics Make Their Way Into Human Body? Find Out Here

Microplastics are small plastic particles less than 5 millimeters in size, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Also known as microbeads, microfibres, or nurdles, microplastics were initially found mainly in marine environments, soil, air, and freshwater sources. However, in recent years, they have also been detected in food, beverages, and even within the human body.

Also read: Know Your 4 Happy Hormones And Ways To Hack Them For Better Mood

Mark Hyman, founder of the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Functional Medicine, took to Instagram to share findings on the subject. “We are literally embedding plastics into our bodies,” he stated.

Calling it a human health crisis, Hyman explains that people are constantly exposed to synthetic chemicals such as PFAS, dubbed “forever chemicals”, which do not break down in nature or the human body.

Wondering how wee plastics enter into human body?

Hyman reveals that this plastic-based material can enter the body in various ways, often without you even noticing, such as through: