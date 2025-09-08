Doctor Warns Against Too Much Sugar Consumption, May Lead to Serious Neurological Damage

Is Too Much Sugar Damaging Your Brain? Here’s What Doctors Have to Say | Image: Freepik

With the festive season quietly approaching, one can expect carefully crafted diets to go out the window. While indulging in festive treats is optional, one must be cautious, especially when it comes to consuming too many desserts. According to doctors, sugar not only negatively impacts weight management, wreaks havoc on skin and dental health, but may also be responsible for brain damage when consumed in excessive quantities.

We spoke to Dr. Vinit Banga, Director of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, to understand the far-reaching effects of abnormal sugar consumption on brain health.

“Consumption of excess sugar has disastrous long- and short-term negative impacts on brain health. The brain is one of the most energy-hungry organs in the body, and its main source of fuel is glucose (sugar). Nevertheless, consumption of excess sugar, particularly of refined sugars and processed foods, has many adverse impacts on mental function and general brain health,” says Dr. Banga.

Sugar consumption linked to neurodegenerative conditions

Dr. Banga informs, “Large amounts of sugar drive blood sugar through the roof and lead to increased insulin secretion. This, in the long run, may create insulin resistance—a disorder that has been associated with diminished mental sharpness and the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. Excessive sugar consumption can also boost the production of advanced glycation end-products (AGEs), toxins to brain cells that induce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are neurotoxic.”

How does excessive sugar lead to impaired memory and even mental health crises?

As per Dr. Banga, overconsumption of sugar may hinder the brain from being able to learn and store information as well. “Excessive sugar has been proven to lead to impaired memory, learning, and decision-making, according to studies. Excessive consumption of sugars on a daily basis has also been linked to mood disorders such as depression and anxiety , possibly owing to interference with brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine.”

So what is the solution?

Dr. Banga advises, restricting added sugars to no more than 5-10% of a person's daily calorie intake. In adults, this equates to around 25-50 grams of sugar a day.