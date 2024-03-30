×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Doctor’s Day 2024: History, Significance, Importance, Theme

On Doctor's Day, let us take a moment to honour and celebrate the remarkable contributions of doctors worldwide.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Doctor’s Day 2024
Doctor’s Day 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Doctor's Day, celebrated on 30th March each year, is a special day dedicated to honouring the contributions and achievements of healthcare professionals around the world. This meaningful day is the perfect opportunity to express gratitude to doctors for their dedication, compassion, and commitment to healing and saving lives.

History of Doctor’s Day

National Doctors' Day has its origins in recognition of the first use of general anaesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. In 1933, the inaugural National Doctors' Day was observed in Winder, Georgia, the location of Dr. Long's medical clinic by his wife. A proclamation was officially passed in 1991, declaring March 30th to be National Doctors' Day.

 

Doctor’s Day | Image: Unsplash

 

Significance of Doctor’s Day

Doctor's Day holds significant importance as a day to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable contributions of doctors to society. Healthcare professionals play a crucial role in promoting health, preventing disease, diagnosing ailments, and providing compassionate care to patients in need. Their dedication, expertise, and sacrifice often go above and beyond the call of duty, making a profound impact on the well-being and quality of life of individuals and communities.

Importance of Doctor’s Day

Doctor's Day serves as a reminder of the profound impact that doctors have on the lives of their patients and the wider community. It is a time to express gratitude to doctors for their unwavering commitment to the Hippocratic oath, their professionalism, and their unwavering dedication to the principles of medical ethics. Doctor's Day also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges and issues facing the healthcare system and to advocate for the support and recognition of healthcare professionals.

 

Doctor’s Day | Image: Unsplash

 

Theme of Doctor's Day

According to nationaldoctorsday.org, “This year’s theme, “Wings & Stethoscopes: Healers of Hope,” reflects the idea that doctors selflessly and tirelessly work to lift up America’s families through two powerful symbols. The first is the ubiquitous stethoscope hanging from the shoulders of doctors, ready to spring into action. The second symbol is the caduceus, two snakes winding around a winged staff in a nod to Asclepius, the Greek god of healing and medicine.”

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Zee Trims 50% Workforce At Tech Centre in Bengaluru

Zee Layoff

a few seconds ago
Job cuts

Zee Entertainment job cut

2 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

7 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Goat Scene

8 minutes ago
Jerome Powell

Latest US inflation data

9 minutes ago
Convicted Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Dies of Heart Attack

Mukhtar Ansari Death

10 minutes ago
मुख्‍तार अंसारी की अनसुनी कहानी

Ansari’s Last Rites

11 minutes ago
Former MP Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav's New Move

12 minutes ago
TCS

TCS hiring opens

13 minutes ago
Data Centres

Microsoft, OpenAI

13 minutes ago
Best Vegetarian Sources Of Protein

Veg Sources Of Protein

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Camron Green

Virat Kohli and Green

17 minutes ago
Doctor’s Day 2024

Doctor’s Day 2024

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

24 minutes ago
A still from Woh Bhi Din The

Woh Bhi Din The Releases

26 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

India News LIVE

27 minutes ago
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today | LIVE

Kailash Gahlot Summoned

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 5 Movies Ram Charan Turned Down That Proved To Be A Game Changer

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Nirupam Exposes Communication Gap in Congress | EXCLUSIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Delivery Boy Faces Racist in Canada, Video Sparks Debate

    World14 hours ago

  5. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo